The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border residents feel the effects of the cut of income tax offset

SE
By Sophie Else
July 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrea Pearce's motto is Abundance for all and she follows this in both her work and personal life. She has been an accountant for over 15 years. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Andrea Pearce's motto is Abundance for all and she follows this in both her work and personal life. She has been an accountant for over 15 years. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A Wodonga accountant has witnessed frustration, anxiety and "some very cranky people" over the reality of lower tax returns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.