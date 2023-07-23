A Wodonga accountant has witnessed frustration, anxiety and "some very cranky people" over the reality of lower tax returns.
Andrea Pearce from Dream Accounting said many clients were shocked they were getting little or no return, or even finding they now had a tax debt.
Several Border accountants have urged people to lower their exceptions.
This comes after the low-middle income tax offset was axed by the Morrison government, which was worth up to $1500 for people earning between $50,000 and $90,000, in 2021-22.
Ms Pearce said people were not prepared for the cuts in returns "and there's some very cranky people".
"The way it works is for the best part most middle-income earners would get a $1500 tax offset," she said.
"What that meant is if they worked for the full year and they had the right amount of tax withheld they would probably get about a $1500 refund or more if they had deductions.
"So now what we're seeing is our starting point previously was probably a $1500 refund is now basically zero."
Ms Pearce said that had resulted in people getting very small refunds or, in some cases, a tax-payable situation.
"And in a time where people are struggling with the cost of living and really been looking forward to the new financial year and getting their tax return, it's a big blow to them," she said.
"What we're seeing is a lot of disappointment, a lot of frustration and a lot of anxiety."
Ms Pearce said in these early days of the new financial year it had come as a real surprise to people on making contact to get their tax returns done.
"My staff and I have started leading the conversation of any appointment with this information so we can break down that barrier to start with," she said.
"People are still very excited to be getting their tax returns done (given the impact of) inflation."
Ms Pearce said some people who initially did their own returns had thought they might have done something wrong "because it's not what they usually get".
"They are seeking advice, but it's not that they've done anything wrong," she said.
Director at Albury's Business Edge Clayton Wood said the situation was quite different before the cuts were made.
"Everyone had been getting bonuses and there was always that expectation that people were going to get big refunds," he said.
"Generally, your employer calculates your tax so you don't get a refund, so when people come in and if their refund is lower they're just a bit demoralised because they're used to getting this big refund."
Mr Wood said because of all the bonuses over the COVID-19 pandemic and other help from the federal government, people thought they were entitled to that all the time.
"But what they don't realise or remember was back four or five years ago, what's happening now was always how it was," he said.
"People have gotten to the point where after a few years, they just feel like they're expecting a refund no matter what.
"At what point do they stop it? Because now everyone is expecting a refund, a big fat refund, but aren't getting it."
Mr Wood said people should be well-prepared when compiling their returns and seek advice from a professional instead of doing it themselves online.
Albury's R J Sanderson & Associates senior accountant Tim Hoffman said there had been plenty of adverse reaction around the off-set changes.
"It has given people extra cash, which they've gotten used to. And because they got used to it, not having that extra $1000 or $1500 does make a difference," he said.
Mr Hoffman said that especially with the rise in the cost-of-living, this year people would feel the pinch in their pockets with their returns.
