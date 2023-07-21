ALBURY Chamber Music Festival 2023 plans to be everybody's favourite things this spring.
Launched in Albury on Saturday, the seventh instalment of the festival will run November 17-19 this year.
There will be 10 concerts at the Albury Club, Adamshurst ballroom and St Matthew's Church and a gala dinner over three days.
With playful titles like Bright Copper Kettles and Cream Coloured Ponies to Warm Woollen Mittens and Brown Paper Packages Tied Up with Strings, the concerts cover all bases.
Albury Chamber Music Festival co-artistic director Sally-Anne Russell said the quality program featured eight composers and 24 performers.
"We have brought together the very best homegrown talent," she said.
"Tickets are already selling fast and people are coming from all over Australia, from Coffs Harbour, Perth, Adelaide and of course Sydney and Melbourne; people are also travelling from New Zealand."
A multi-award-winning mezzo soprano who has performed on the concert platform and operatic stage in 25 countries, Russell will perform at the gala dinner among 11 other classically-trained musicians.
"Last year we had a seductive gypsy named Carmen, Kate Bush, a garden hose and a xylophonist in his Lederhosen," Russell said.
"This year we will have pop, classical, jazz and everything in between; expect the unexpected!"
Together with long-time collaborator Sara Macliver, Russell will also recreate their Aria Award Winning ABC Classics disc Pergolesi Stabat Mater in the Adamshurst Ballroom.
Festival co-artistic director Mario Dobernig said the program would have broad appeal.
"No one has to fear classical music," he said.
"We have something for everyone.
"It will be quality performances and good fun; the only thing we take seriously is the music!
"We don't want people thinking they'll be falling asleep in a string quartet three minutes into the show. It just won't happen!"
The festival pass includes access to 10 concerts and the three-course dinner at the gala performance.
Organisers will host Claudia Rubinstein as their artist in residence and milliner to the stars of stage and screen, Phillip Rhodes.
There will be other surprises, pop-up performances and the festival dessert, crisp apple strudel, in line with the overall theme.
Patrons are His Excellency General The Hon David Hurley, Lady Primrose Potter and Nance Grant.
To view the program and book festival passes visit alburychambermusicfestival.com.au
