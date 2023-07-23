The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Spare a thought for neighbours of 'cheap and nasty' car park

By Letters to the Editor
July 23 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One reader condemns the Albury Wodonga Health car park on the corner of Borella Road and East Street, Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser
One reader condemns the Albury Wodonga Health car park on the corner of Borella Road and East Street, Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser

Car park intrusive for residents

I'd like to respond to the recent article about the hospital car park in East St, Albury, being for "hobnobs" and unfair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.