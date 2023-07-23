YOUR SAY: Spare a thought for neighbours of 'cheap and nasty' car park

Albury Wodonga Health's executive sat with us before construction and were appreciative of our concerns if the car park was open 24/7. If that were the case there would have been over 600 car movements per day, lights flashing through bedroom windows, car noise, people talking and laughing, tramping through the shortcut to work etc etc. No one should have to put up with that and the hospital did and does have land that they could have used that wouldn't affect neighbours so negatively.

