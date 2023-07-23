YOUR SAY: Spare a thought for neighbours of 'cheap and nasty' car park

I'd like to respond to the recent article about the hospital car park in East St, Albury, being for "hobnobs" and unfair.
No one likes the car park where it is, it's zoned residential and I think Albury City Council was effectively blackmailed into approving the development or risk losing funding for the new ED.
The car park is temporary and be assured it will return to residential.
While "John" bemoaned who could and couldn't use the car park it would be great if he spared a thought for the neighbours.
This development is cheap and nasty, high intrusive lighting, virtually no garden, boom gates and not a cent spent in fencing to protect the quiet enjoyment of their homes.
Albury Wodonga Health's executive sat with us before construction and were appreciative of our concerns if the car park was open 24/7. If that were the case there would have been over 600 car movements per day, lights flashing through bedroom windows, car noise, people talking and laughing, tramping through the shortcut to work etc etc. No one should have to put up with that and the hospital did and does have land that they could have used that wouldn't affect neighbours so negatively.
The only relief neighbours got is that the car park which is cheap in design and construction is only open to hospital day staff, keeping the noise and shambles to daylight time. For this I thank Susan Medland and Steve Bowen for their assistance.
Now it's up to the council to ensure it returns to residential projects.
I agree with Albert. The Kiewa Valley Highway is as bad, if not worse, than the Murray Valley Highway.
Some potholes not repaired from last year's rain, others growing by the day, and confusing temporary speed limit signs that seem to bear no resemblance to the conditions on the road.
The harm caused by illicit drug use is endless. It is time to tackle it at the top around high profile users. Take away passports as a way to curb demand and use by examples to society.
