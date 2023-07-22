Beechworth-Wodonga Road, which has been closed since the Easter weekend, is expected to be open to light vehicles by the end of July.
While the detour using Reids Way to the Beechworth-Chiltern Road will still be used for heavy vehicles, news of work progressing on the damaged bridge over the Rising Sun Creek brought joy to residents.
Indigo Council deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney said "while it was a long time coming", he was delighted to see light at the end of the tunnel.
"We've been in constant contact with Regional Roads Victoria and we're pleased to be advised that Beechworth-Wodonga Road is expected to be reopened by the end of the month," he said.
"This follows an extensive closure as a result of a damage to the culvert at Rising Sun Creek.
"Any improvement is welcomed by the residents of Indigo Shire.
"It's been a long time coming and has certainly caused disruption to people going about their ordinary, everyday business."
Mr Gaffney said a bailey bridge is expected to be erected over the damaged culvert within 10 days.
"Heavy vehicles will be expected to continue detouring via Chilton using the Beechworth-Chilton Road and the Hume Highway," he said.
"Regional Roads Victoria have informed us that an assessment of the culvert damage and appropriate repair works to the stone culvert were ongoing and had been made complicated due to our commitment to maintain the historical amenity of the structure.
"Full repairs are expected to be completed by late September, weather dependent. A 20-tonne load limit will also remain in place in the section of Beechworth-Wodonga Road east of Wooragee where a second culvert also suffered damage.
"Traffic lights will be on site in the area with traffic reduced to one lane and a reduced speed limit in place."
