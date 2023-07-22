The Border Mail
Beechworth-Wodonga Road to be open to light traffic during VicRoads repairs

By Ted Howes
July 22 2023 - 1:30pm
The sight of work being undertaken at the Rising Sun Bridge on Beechworth-Wodonga Road raised cheers from netizens. Facebook Picture
Beechworth-Wodonga Road, which has been closed since the Easter weekend, is expected to be open to light vehicles by the end of July.

