Albury policeman Steve Schausinger saluted after 44-year career comes to a close

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 21 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:37pm
A ceremony was held for Sergeant Steve Schausinger on Friday after his career of 44 years came to an end. Picture by Blair Thomson
A ceremony was held for Sergeant Steve Schausinger on Friday after his career of 44 years came to an end. Picture by Blair Thomson

A long serving Albury policeman who has been a mentor and role model for countless officers has finished his final shift after 44 years.

