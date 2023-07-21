Albury Thunder coach Justin Carney is planning his return after more than three months out at home against Southcity on Saturday, July 22.
Carney was suspended for six weeks for re-entering the field of play after being replaced in the season-opener against Tumut, but has more recently battled a shoulder complaint.
The Thunder lost its last four games against finals contenders after battling a horror injury toll, which had up to nine players out at one stage.
"We've just been losing by around six points or so, so those injuries have been hurting us," captain Lachy Munro said.
"We had four guys play a full game in the 'reggies' (reserve grade) last week and then back up to play in first grade.
"We get a few back this weekend, so we'll be a lot more confident than we were last week, where we just ran out of troops."
The visitors fell 30-24 to Young, which has 18 points alongside Tumut and Temora, but sits third on points differential.
The Thunder is now sixth on 12 points, while Gundagai in fifth on 14.
Albury's battle against Southcity is its last home game, with two byes and an away match against Wagga Kangaroos to follow.
