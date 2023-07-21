The Border Mail
Albury Thunder must beat Southcity to keep its finals hopes alive

By Andrew Moir
July 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Albury Thunder's Lachy Munro is racing the clock to be fit for the home game against Southcity, but if he can't take his place, the club will at least get a number of players back from injury. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Albury Thunder coach Justin Carney is planning his return after more than three months out at home against Southcity on Saturday, July 22.

