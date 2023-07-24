The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Once world class, our roads are nearly back to square one

By Letters to the Editor
July 24 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North East roads are causing more and more concerns for motorists owing to the number and severity of potholes. Picture by Mark Jesser
North East roads are causing more and more concerns for motorists owing to the number and severity of potholes. Picture by Mark Jesser

Former road management worked

In 1913, Victoria's regional roads were in a parlous state. The answer was for the then-government to form the Country Roads Board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.