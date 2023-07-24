YOUR SAY: Once world class, our roads are nearly back to square one

In 1913, Victoria's regional roads were in a parlous state. The answer was for the then-government to form the Country Roads Board.
The first three board members slogged through bush and hard country either by car or on horseback to get a feel for themselves for the condition of regional roads and what needed to be done.
Subsequent board members carried on this tradition of personally inspecting regional roads on a regular basis.
It took time but the result was a regional road network in Victoria which was world class. The CRB continued to look after Victoria's regional roads until 1983, when it was abolished by the then-Labor government and replaced with something more akin to the system we have today for looking after our regional roads.
The CRB constructed an efficient and well-maintained regional road network for Victorians over a period of 70 years before being abolished. In the 40 years since then, our regional road network has steadily deteriorated to the extent that we are almost back to square one.
The system of regional road management prior to 1983, which was a combination of the CRB and local councils working together, served Victoria well. Perhaps it is time to revert to tried and proven modes of road management because clearly the current system does not work.
That there seems a reluctance to have both "yes" and "no" views represented at each forum says something concerning about the confidence with which proponents anticipate a civilised community conversation. With so much time until the referendum, open minds and deep listening could lead to a greater shared understanding at the conclusion of the process regardless of the final outcome.
Despite strongly held views and abundant propaganda it is clear that the issues are not black and white.
I look forward to hearing information and allowing it to breathe in the glass, but little will be gained if every gathering is an exercise in preaching to the converted or singing in our own bathrooms.
There is surely room at the table for all of our views and despite curious attempts to gag reasonable questions and characterise differing opinions as misinformation, we can hope for both courage and respect in order to gain any benefit from these forums and leave the cheerleaders at home.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.