THE North East is punching above its weight for pickling in the 2023 Melbourne Royal Australian Food Awards.
Gamila at Beechworth's pickled blueberries with saffron was the tied winner of the Champion Savoury Preserve Trophy.
The judges lauded the pickled fruit for its simplicity of ingredients (including quality vinegar), perfect texture and versatility.
King Valley Walnuts (Myrrhee) scored a gold medal for its pickled walnuts in the Savoury Preserves - Pickled, fermented or preserved fruit/vegetable class.
Gamila at Beechworth owner Gamila MacRury welcomed the champion trophy for her pickled blueberries with saffron, which were only in development since 2021-22.
She said saffron was reasonably misunderstood and she wanted to create products that showed its versatility.
"Saffron pulls all of the flavours together and gives it the wow factor," she said.
"It's basically a flavour enhancer; you add it and suddenly it gives you that pop."
Having grown saffron and olives at Beechworth since 2009, Ms MacRury said the domestic market for saffron was tough against Iranian imports.
She aimed to showcase its versatility in a range of products.
"The pickled blueberries with saffron are quite savoury and good with rich meats like roast lamb and venison. You can also have it with goats' cheese or in a rose and prosecco mixed drink, otherwise with ice cream or just out of the jar!"
King Valley Walnuts co-owner Carol Kunert said they were thrilled with their third gold medal for their pickled walnuts.
She said they offered nine different value-added products and had scored awards for all of them.
"The awards are reassuring to know we're on the right track in making a product that appeals to people's tastes," she said.
Having planted the walnut orchard at Myrrhee in 1996, Ms Kunert said they decided to pickle walnuts after customer requests.
She said pickled walnuts were made with the green fruit on the tree.
"It's an old English preserve," Ms Kunert said.
"It may have come about because it was so cold in England they couldn't get the walnuts to ripen!
"It's served sliced with biscuits and cheese."
Some of the country's highest profile chefs and industry stalwarts, including Rosa Mitchell, Jerry Mai, Adam D'Sylva and Damian Snell, formed the 12-person judging panel undertaking blind tastings across a dozen entry categories in the 2023 Melbourne Royal Australian Food Awards in early July at Melbourne Showgrounds.
Melbourne Royal award programs manager Damian Nieuwesteeg said it was a thrill to attract 324 entries for the first cab off the rank in this year's Australian Food Awards, with the program returning after a three-year hiatus.
"Not only were we impressed by the sheer volume of entries, but the quality across all classes was exceptional," he said.
"The record entries are on the back of new category changes implemented by Melbourne Royal Australian Food Awards to ensure they remain aligned with industry trends, production techniques and importantly, consumer interest.
"The judges assessed and scored each entry on a set of six criteria - colour, flavour, texture and body, aroma, trueness to description and finish of product.
"Competition rules stipulate that entries must be 100 per cent produced in Australia and commercially available for retail, which means that the gourmet gems we uncover can be bought and enjoyed by food-lovers across the country."
The Melbourne Royal Food Awards program provides organisations with an opportunity to benchmark against their competitors, inspire innovation and improve the quality of their product.
The revamped five-category awards program was in response to industry feedback and the overwhelmingly positive response, including record entries in the preserves category, illustrates the awards are back bigger and better than ever.
Entries for the dairy category of the 2023 Melbourne Royal Australian Food Awards are open until August 4.
