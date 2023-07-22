No jail cell for repeat disqualified driver, must pay for crime with community work

A repeat West Albury disqualified driver has avoided jail after previously being warned that could be his fate.
Kristian James Davie was instead placed on a community corrections order, under which he must complete 80 hours of unpaid work.
Davie, 42, previously pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to a second offence of driving while disqualified, having broken the law just weeks after receiving a driving ban.
At the time, magistrate Sally McLaughlin had pointed out to Davie's lawyer how concerning it was that he would re-offend so soon after that previous court appearance.
Davie, the court was told in a police outline of the case, had his driver's licence marked as disqualified from November 14, 2022, to April 19, 2024.
But on May 11, just after 2pm, Davie drove a Mercedes-Benz from his house in Ringwood Crescent to the nearby West Albury shops to buy a packet of cigarettes.
About 10 minutes later, police in a fully marked NSW Highway Patrol car were in Pemberton Street when they saw Davie walk towards the driver's side of his car.
Davie saw the officers, who knew he was a disqualified driver, and promptly changed direction
Initially, he denied having driven to the shops, but then decided to instead tell the truth when police told him they would view CCTV footage from the shops.
Davie will be supervised under the order by NSW Community Corrections in Albury.
