The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stolen French bulldog puppy found safe and well after Albury arrests

By Local News
Updated July 21 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A stolen French bulldog has been recovered by police following the arrest of three Albury residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.