Stolen French bulldog puppy found safe and well after Albury arrests

A stolen French bulldog has been recovered by police following the arrest of three Albury residents.
Braydon Crighton was arrested in Albury a short time later, and Kyle and Jake Crighton were arrested in South Albury on Monday.
The pet, which police say is worth $6995, had remained missing but has now been found in the Albury area.
The Pet Shop Eastgardens manager Peta Baker said Albury officers had informed her on Thursday night that the pet had been found safe and well.
Police confirmed the pet was found about 4.30pm on Thursday at a home in Lavington.
"It's a huge relief," Ms Baker said on Friday.
"We are all very, very happy.
"It's in a safe place at the moment and is being very well looked after.
"We're just waiting to get down there and get him."
A career is looking after the puppy.
Ms Baker said he would be taken to the vets for a health check up once he has been collected from Albury.
"Then he will be with us for a while to make sure we're happy with how he's going," she said.
"No decision has been made at this stage about what will happen after that.
"There are a lot of people interested in adopting him as well.
"Some of the staff want to adopt him themselves.
"We're just very grateful we've found him and he's healthy and happy."
Kyle and Jake Crighton remain in custody while Braydon Crighton is on bail.
They will return to court next month.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.