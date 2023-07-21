Experienced mentor Zac Fulford has been appointed coach of Kiewa-Sandy Creek for next season.
Fulford boasts previous coaching experience in both the Ovens and Murray and Tallangatta leagues.
He was initially appointed coach of Tallangatta in 2014 after crossing from Wodonga where he was an assistant coach under Ben Hollands.
The Hoppers missed finals in his first seasons at the helm.
But Fulford was able to lead the Hoppers to their most recent flag in 2015 in thrilling circumstances after winning in extra time by one point.
Ironically it was against Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
Fulford coached the Hoppers for three years before returning to John Flower Oval as development coach in 2017 under Dean Harding.
He replaced Harding at the helm the following year and coached the Bulldogs for four seasons before stepping down to make way for Jordan Taylor at the end of 2020.
"Zac brings with him a wealth of experience in both playing and coaching across various esteemed football leagues, including the Hume, Tallangatta and O&M," the club released in a statement on Friday.
"We are confident that Zac's expertise and dedication will lead our senior squad to similar heights in the upcoming season."
Neil steps down with the league heavyweight well poised for imminent success.
He guided the Hawks to the grand final last season who lost against Chiltern in atrocious conditions and one of the lowest scoring grand finals in league history.
The Hawks are undefeated this season and are favourites to win their fourth flag since 2011.
The club thanked Neil for his passion and commitment over the past two seasons.
"After careful consideration and mutual understanding, Jack has decided not to seek a contract renewal next season," a club statement said.
"We want to express our deep gratitude to Jack for his honesty, transparency and unwavering commitment throughout this process."
