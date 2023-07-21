The Border Mail
Zac Fulford to replace Jack Neil as coach of Kiewa-Sandy Creek next season

Updated July 21 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 2:53pm
Jack Neil has stepped down as coach of Kiewa-Sandy Creek and is set to be replaced by Zac Fulford next season.
Jack Neil has stepped down as coach of Kiewa-Sandy Creek and is set to be replaced by Zac Fulford next season.

Experienced mentor Zac Fulford has been appointed coach of Kiewa-Sandy Creek for next season.

