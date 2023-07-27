Having worked in consulting around the Border and North East for 20 years, Chris Green has heard no shortage of stories about businesses struggling to take the next step.
It's what he describes being stuck under the entrepreneurial ceiling.
Through his debut book, Business by Design, Green aims to address issues holding back entrepreneurs and help them turn their chaotic and overwhelming business into something rewarding.
"I have that conversation with businesses all the time 'you're turning up and you're doing this and that and you don't enjoy it, so why are you're doing it?' Aren't you the boss, isn't this your business?'," Green said.
"What happens ultimately is demand outstrips supply and the business can't grow beyond the capacity of the owner.
"When they change their mindset and realise it's their business and they can do things differently, it's really powerful.
"They can really start to get consistency in a systems-driven business and get freed up to do the stuff they really want to do, but not many achieve it because they keep turning up to a job."
Green, a former president of New City and Wangaratta Magpies cricket clubs, mentors 36 businesses across the region and said the personal nature of relationships in country areas made it even trickier.
"When you're doing that, you find your way to be very operational, and it's very hard to extricate yourself from that. It's a time bomb waiting to happen if you don't get it right," he said.
Green uses real life examples from seven case studies and said his aim was to make the book as engaging as possible.
"I've read heaps of business books and I can't stand when they say 'here's a Venn diagram and here's what you do'," he said.
"I start with the case study, and then work my way through the lessons around what needs to happen, why you do these things, how you execute it, and then come back at the end of the chapter with the result.
"I like books that flow a bit and tell a bit of a story and have a bit of personality, which is easy when you actually talk about real people."
Green has been blown away by the support for the book and revealed he has a second in the pipeline.
"The idea was to capture some of the lessons so that others could then use those in their own business, not just this region, but far and wide," he said.
"I got sent a photo of someone holding up my book in front of Big Ben in London recently, which was fantastic.
"I walked into a client's office about three weeks ago and there's my book sitting on the desk with a heap post-it note tags through it and dog ears and you just love that.
"The next book, I want it to be almost operational and explain the elements. I call it the five P's of business - planning, people, process, promotion and profits."
Green described himself as a "glass half full" person and said advancements in technology created great opportunities for businesses if they were prepared to think differently.
"I'm an example. I've got one assistant in New Zealand and one in the Philippines," he said.
"I've never physically met the one in the Philippines and I've only met the one in New Zealand twice and she's been with me for five years, yet we all talk every day as if we're in the same room."
Business By Design is available in paperback or as an EBook on chrisgreen.au, while hard copies are also available at Dymocks Albury and Edgars Books and News in Wangaratta.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.