Talking about death won't kill you.
That's the key message from Border palliative care nurse Kara Chanter, who plans to build on her almost decade of experience in the sector through her new business, Dying to Help.
After experiencing the deaths of family members and seeing how the nurses offered support and comfort, Ms Chanter was inspired to work in palliative care.
She is now branching out to become an end of life doula, offering a variety of services from advance care planning to respite support.
"I've been a palliative care nurse for nine years and I've seen a few deaths. The one constant is when people say, 'I didn't have enough time to be there as a wife, husband, carer or loved one'," she said.
"It affects their ability to grieve, it affects their ability to be able to reflect on what happened, and they remember that.
"What I do is similar to what a birth doula does how they advocate for the wishes of the parent and be there as a facilitator to make sure their wishes are known, but on the opposite end of the spectrum.
"We're so open to talk about birth, we're so open to talk about what our birth plan is, but we don't talk about what we want to happen when we die."
Ms Chanter described a career as a palliative care nurse as "a calling" as it was not like any other profession.
"You know what's going to happen, you know that you're there to guide people through death," she said.
"Don't get me wrong, we're human. We feel sadness after someone's died, but it's a very rewarding thing to be able to have families and the people that are dying let you in, because traditionally death is such a private part of what families go through.
"If you can ensure the patient has a peaceful death or as peaceful as possible, that makes me happy about what I've done."
Ms Chanter hopes by introducing death into regular conversation, it will help break the stigma attached to it.
She has future plans to do this through a death cafe, an informal event where people can gather in a safe space for a coffee and talk about questions pertaining to end of life.
"You may not feel comfortable talking about it by yourself, but if you're in a group with other people, you can all lean on each other for support, and I'm happy to be there for support as well," she said.
"If I were to give families and people a message, it would be 'talking about death won't kill you'.
"While it is sad, what I think would be sadder is if you die with your wishes not being known, because it's not something that you wanted to talk about."
Ms Chanter is hopeful Dying to Know Day, an annual campaign held on August 8, will see more people start a conversation about death.
She has also linked with Business Wodonga to organise an event with solicitors and funeral homes to help inform people of steps they can take to get their affairs in order before death.
Ms Chanter can be contacted through her website dyingtohelp.com.au or through Dying to Help on Facebook and Instagram.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
