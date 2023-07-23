Albury Hotspurs are celebrating their first league championship for more than two decades.
Brad Howard's side wrapped up the Division 1 title on Sunday with a 7-0 win over Wodonga Diamonds having set the pace ever since the starter's gun sounded back in March.
It's a third trophy for the club's women in the past 13 months, Hotspurs having retained the FA Cup with victory over Albury United five weeks ago, but this is the first time they've won the league since 2002.
"It's such a big day for the girls and for the club," Howard said.
"We talked, many years ago, about getting Div 1 women back into the club, we had a club female forum back in 2018 and it was right at the top of the list.
"The reason being was because we've got all these fantastic juniors who had been dominating competitions but they didn't have a pinnacle to play in.
"Now they do - and you can see the results.
"Many of these girls have played at Spurs since they were miniroos, U12s, U14s, U17s and today they've won a league in Div 1.
"It shows our program's working but it also shows the love they have for the club and the hard yards they've put in."
Howard, the club president, has been able to build on the week started by his coaching predecessor, Justin Wild, who led Spurs all the way to the grand final last season.
They fell to 2022 league champions United on that occasion, going down 3-2 in a thriller at Lavington Sports Ground, but quickly asserted themselves on the 2023 season.
Hotspurs fired an early signal of intent when they hammered United 7-2 in round two, going on to beat last season's double-winners three times in a row.
Eight straight league wins to start the campaign gave them firm control of the title race, although progress wasn't always as serene as the statistics suggested.
Their 100 percent record was eventually broken by Cobram, who remain the only side to have taken points off the champions all season.
In fact, Cobram have beaten Hotspurs twice but Howard's side have looked championship material for months and it was fitting they should seal the deal in front of their supporters at Aloysius Park.
The players were given a guard of honour as they walked off the pitch in the winter sunshine.
A team bursting with young talent is nicely counter-balanced by the experience of Jess Briggs, Jess Thomas and Sian van Gastel while the addition of Grace Rowland to the side this year, albeit not every week, has added a further touch of class.
Now the real test will be to see if Hotspurs can go on to complete the treble with United, Melrose, Cobram and Wangaratta all desperate - and, they will believe, able - to take their scalp in finals.
"They've adjusted to being front-runners," Howard said.
"On the night of the FA Cup, they've seen that teams are targeting us, teams are coming at us with whatever they can.
"Other clubs are now bringing back former club champions and they're getting ready for finals - and more luck to them.
"We've got a couple of girls who are really looking forward to the challenge and that are under-rated.
"They don't score a lot of goals but Keely Halloway and Alex Ventress are a big reason why we've won the league and why we've got such a good goal-difference.
"It isn't because we've scored so many goals, it's because we haven't shipped that many so that's been the key to our success.
"The girls have adjusted to the pressure and they're growing.
"They play what presents itself.
"They seem to adjust to whatever team they're playing against and whatever pressure is put on them and they're really looking forward to the challenge of the cup now, that's for sure."
There was no wiping the smile off Howard's face after he emerged from singing the team song in the rooms.
"It's been fantastic, I've really enjoyed it," he said.
"It's such a different element to the teams I've coached before but I have coached many of the girls through juniors.
"I've got to say, a lot of those Spurs miniroos and junior girls that have come through today have got Fiona Smith and Justin Wild behind them; those two have taught them so much.
"Coaching is a burden, the extra nights at training because Div 1 is such a different beast to the junior sides I've coached before.
"But it's been so enjoyable.
"They all want to play together, they're all friends and I can see tangible improvement from week to week.
"They're really embracing the culture - and they're really enjoying winning."
