Worker sprayed in face with hot liquid resin at Thales in Benalla

A worker has been hospitalised after being sprayed with hot liquid resin at a Benalla business.
Emergency crews were called to Thales about 9am on Saturday.
A male worker had been unscrewing a vessel, that contained hot liquid resin and was under pressure, at the Benalla-Yarrawonga Road business.
The man took bolts out before being sprayed in the face and upper body with the resin.
Firefighters, police and paramedics attended.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the man was hospitalised.
"Paramedics were called to Benalla just before 9am today," the spokeswoman said.
"A man believed to be in his 30s was treated for an upper body injury and taken to Northeast Health Wangaratta in a stable condition."
The matter is being investigated by WorkSafe.
A CFA spokesman confirmed firefighters attended, but the incident was handled by Ambulance Victoria staff.
