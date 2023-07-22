Shed and car destroyed by flames during blaze at Rutherglen

A shed and a vehicle have been destroyed during a fire at a property in Rutherglen.
Fire crews were called to a home on Sheehan Street about 4.45pm on Friday.
The shed and a vehicle inside were fully alight when they attended.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus as they worked to extinguish the flames.
The fire was declared under control after about 30 minutes, and they cleared the scene by about 6pm.
A CFA spokesman said the incident was being investigated.
Nobody was hurt during the fire.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.