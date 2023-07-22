Wodonga police seek Murray Leahy on multiple warrants

Wodonga police are seeking public help to locate a wanted man.
Murray Leahy has several warrants out for his arrest.
The 41-year-old frequents the Albury-Wodonga region.
"His image has been released in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts," a police spokesman said.
"Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
