The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Unregistered ute with false plates impounded by Wodonga police

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 22 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police intercepted the vehicle in a car park on Anzac Parade in Wodonga. Picture by Victoria Police.
Police intercepted the vehicle in a car park on Anzac Parade in Wodonga. Picture by Victoria Police.

An unlicenced driver caught in an unregistered car with false plates has been arrested and charged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.