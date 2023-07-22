Unregistered ute with false plates impounded by Wodonga police

An unlicenced driver caught in an unregistered car with false plates has been arrested and charged.
The 40-year-old woman's Holden utility was intercepted by police about 11.45am on Friday.
The car had been spotted on Thomas Mitchell Drive and the woman parked in a car park on Anzac Parade.
"They intercepted the vehicle and spoke to the driver, a 40-year-old woman from Wodonga," a police spokesman said.
"It is alleged the vehicle was bearing false plates and had been unregistered for four years.
"It was also found that the woman had a suspended NSW licence.
"The car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1115 and she will be summons at a later date for unlicenced driving, display false plates and driving an unregistered vehicle."
