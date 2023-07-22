A woman accused of starting a fire at her former workplace, stalking her ex-partner and targeting those she perceives to have wronged her has been refused bail.
Maddison Miles' former boyfriend says he has been left scared to leave his home after an alleged unrelenting stalking campaign.
Police searched Miles' Wodonga home on Mitchell Street on Friday morning.
The former employee of the business also allegedly ransacked the property and smashed three delivery vehicle windscreens.
The fire, which was sparked by gas cookers, was contained to the kitchen and ceiling.
The same mask was allegedly used in a break-in and theft at Wodonga Sand and Soil later that day.
Security footage allegedly caught Miles wearing the mask and same clothes as the bakery arson attack, with $1000 taken from a cash tin.
Miles had been sacked from both businesses, and is alleged to have also targeted her former employers at McRae Motors and Toyworld.
Stolen toys from the Albury business worth about $5000 were allegedly found at her home.
"Investigators believe she targeted those businesses out of spite," Detective Dan McGrath told Wodonga court on Friday.
McRae motors staff have allegedly been followed by Miles and the company's vehicles damaged.
A worker allegedly had his letterbox and vehicle painted by Miles on July 7.
Police allegedly found a note in her phone noting the number plates of ones of the company's Kia wagons.
The 31-year-old also stands accused of stalking a former partner to the point the man has felt scared to leave his home.
The man alleged had an application for a $50,000 loan made using his work email address in March, and had black paint tipped over his letterbox.
He received a barrage of emails from a woman on April 11 about a car that was for sale, and a few days later a vehicle formerly driven by the man was spray painted.
An Adult Matchmaker account was set up using his contact details and work address on April 16, and the same vehicle that was spray painted was keyed in the Volt Lane Car Park on May 12.
Police believe Miles kept her former partner and a woman under surveillance at Edwards Tavern, and that Miles followed the woman back to her home in Chiltern.
Her ex-partner received an anonymous letter about the woman in the mail.
It's alleged items were placed under his letter box, a pizza ordered in his name, a booklet from the Centre Against Violence left at his home with other items, and that other stalking behaviour occurred.
Police found a key allegedly kept by Miles after being sacked from Toyword last November, with stock going missing from the Albury business.
Detective Senior Constable McGrath said Miles was seeking retribution for perceived wrongs and said she was "infatuated" with her former partner and those who had assisted him.
"(He) is petrified, absolutely petrified," the detective said.
"Constant things are being sent through to his work account.
"There's presents being dropped at his premises.
"Absolutely petrified, sacred to walk out the door."
Police are concerned further people who had assisted with the case would be targeted.
The 31-year-old represented herself during her release bid and said she worked three jobs.
She sought to be bailed to her mother's home.
Prosecutor Les Hare opposed the application.
"In my submission there's an extreme risk in granting her bail," he said.
Magistrate Peter Mithen agreed.
"These are serious charges," he said.
"There's a strength about the charges, some of which is circumstantial, and some of which is more considerable.
"These allegations would indicate there's a non-compliance with bail."
Miles was remanded and will return to court on Monday.
