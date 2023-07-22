The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga bakery arson case: stalking charges after Heinrich fire

By Wodonga Court
Updated July 22 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the Heinrich Bakery fire on Mint Street in Wodonga in April 2021. File photo
The scene of the Heinrich Bakery fire on Mint Street in Wodonga in April 2021. File photo

A woman accused of starting a fire at her former workplace, stalking her ex-partner and targeting those she perceives to have wronged her has been refused bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.