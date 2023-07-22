Two Border homes fail to find bidders during weekend auctions

Two Border homes have failed to sell under the hammer, continuing a trend of houses struggling to find buyers at auctions.
A luxury home on a large block at Baranduda passed in on Saturday after a vendor bid of $1.25 million.
The four-bedroom house is on a block of nearly 6000 square metres on Echidna Court, and features a pool, two living areas, a large shed and outdoor entertainment area.
Agent Harley Maclachlan said about 15 people had attended Saturday's auction, with negotiations continuing.
"We're in talks at the moment," he said.
"It's a beautiful home.
"There was positive feedback on the property.
"We'll get it sold."
In Albury, a home on the corner of Thurgoona Street and Cahill Place passed in without any bids.
Agent Brian Phegan said he would accept an opening bid of $900000, then $850,000, before putting in a vendor bid of $800,000.
He said the property was just 250 metres from Dean Street, with just 13 home fronts between the house and the main street.
"We see it as a bit of a not-to-be-missed opportunity," he told auction attendees.
"You just don't get properties often coming to the market within 250 metres of Dean Street."
About a dozen people attended but no bids were placed.
