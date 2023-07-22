The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Saturday's scores from the Ovens and Murray, Hume, Tallangatta and Upper Murray leagues

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 22 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 7:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury players were all smiles after their big win over Wangaratta. PIcture by Mark Jesser
Albury players were all smiles after their big win over Wangaratta. PIcture by Mark Jesser

OVENS AND MURRAY

ROUND 14

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.