ROUND 14
FOOTBALL
Lavington 9.14 (68) lost to Yarrawonga 19.13 (127)
Myrtleford 7.7 (49) lost to Wodonga 12.11 (83)
Wod. Raiders 9.9 (63) lost to Nth Albury 16.11 (107)
Wangaratta 8.8 (56) lost to Albury 15.15 (105)
NETBALL
Wod. Raiders 54 def Nth Albury 43
Myrtleford 75 def Wodonga 44
Wangaratta 52 def Albury 37
Lavington 53 def Yarrawonga 32
ROUND 13
Osborne 13.18 (96) lost to Bill. Crows 0.6 (6)
Brock-Burrum 10.12 (72) def Jindera 9.9 (63)
Culcairn 2.6 (18) lost to CDHBU 21.9 (135)
Holbrook 7.13 (55) def Howlong 4.7 (31)
Lockhart 9.9 (63) def Henty 3.11 (29)
RWW Giants 25.19 (169) def Magpies 4.8 (32)
ROUND 14
Beechworth 11.9 (75) def Barnawartha 7.8 (50)
Kiewa-SC 18.12 (120) def Thurgoona 10.8 (68)
Rutherglen 4.4 (28) lost to Chiltern 32.24 (216)
Yackandandah 15.10 (100) def Tallangatta 6.5 (41)
Wod. Saints 10.8 (68) lost to Dederang-MB 20.10 (130)
Wahgunyah 3.0 (18) lost to Mitta Utd 42.21 (273)
ROUND 11
Tumbarumba 21.22 (148) def Corryong 0.11 (11)
Cudgewa 23.14 (152) def Bullioh 13.6 (84)
