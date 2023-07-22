Yarrawonga's boom midfield destroyed Lavington in a 59-point away win on Saturday, July 22.
Mark Whiley, Michael Gibbons and Willie Wheeler were superb in the first quarter in deciding the result with a 37-point lead.
And Cam Wilson then continued his electric form in the second term to complete a 19.13 (127) to 9.14 (68) caning.
"Willie Wheeler, Michael Gibbons and the boys, they were just running amok in there," sidelined captain Leigh Masters offered.
Wilson posted five goals and 22 touches, while Whiley and Gibbons racked up 27 apiece.
It was Gibbons' first game back from a two-week suspension and given the consistent run of injuries he's had since leaving AFL club Carlton at the end of 2021, his successful return was the story of the match.
"Absolutely, he's a star, he's a 40-plus (possession) player, it's great to have him back and get through a game," Masters said.
The Pigeons had 57 inside 50s to Lavington's 33, along with 25 marks inside 50 to seven.
Leigh Williams pushed his lead in the Doug Strang Medal to eight over Wangaratta's Callum Moore with six majors, while the dangerous Bailey Frauenfelder, who's played most of the season in defence, reverted back to his previous forward role to land four.
The Panthers worked extremely hard in the second quarter, but the teams kicked 3.4 apiece, while the home team wasn't helped either when rugged ruckman Tim Hanna was forced off after only five minutes with a back complaint.
Yarrawonga big man Lach Howe dominated the match, allowing the midfield brigade plenty of possession, while Ryan Bruce was also terrific.
"Ryan doesn't get the credit he deserves and everything came off the back of our defence," Masters added.
Lavington's Joe Hansen, Charlie Sanson and Shaun Driscoll kicked two goals each, with the latter joining Ewan Mackinlay in the best.
