Wodonga has handed opponents over the final month a conundrum after Angus Baker starred with five goals as a forward against Myrtleford on Saturday, July 22.
The former ACT star split his time between the midfield and attack in the first 13 rounds, but the visitors' ploy will cause concerns for defensive outfits after the 12.11 (83) to 7.7 (49) victory.
Baker started the season superbly, but then fractured his finger against Myrtleford in round five.
However, he's charged back to his best after kicking six majors and winning best on ground last week in a losing side against Lavington.
Wodonga needed a win to stay on target for a finals berth, but the home team, which has won the one game, kept the deficit to a goal at quarter-time.
However, the Bulldogs seized the initiative in restricting the Saints to only one major through the next two terms.
Along with Baker's five, Oscar Willding and Noah Spiteri kicked two goals apiece.
Tough defender Jack O'Sullivan was outstanding, just as he was against Lavington, on-baller Josh Mathey was strong, while under 18 player Coen Ainsworth, the son of the club's games record holder Keith, impressed on debut.
The Saints' Ryley Sharp kicked four goals, including two in the first quarter against the miserly Charlie Morrison, while fellow co-captain Mitch Dalbosco and classy youngster Tom Cappellari also featured.
Wodonga now has a three-week break, due to the league's general Hall of Fame bye and Corowa-Rutherglen's absence, and if it can win against fellow top five contenders Wangaratta Rovers on August 5, it would likely snap a 14-year finals drought.
