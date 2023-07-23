The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Southcity defeats Albury Thunder in Group Nine rugby league

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Thunder's Jackins Olam scores one of his two first-half tries against Southcity on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury Thunder's Jackins Olam scores one of his two first-half tries against Southcity on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury Thunder's hoodoo side realistically ended the Border club's finals hopes on Saturday, July 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.