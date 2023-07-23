Albury Thunder's hoodoo side realistically ended the Border club's finals hopes on Saturday, July 22.
Southcity had won only one game heading into round 13 and that was also an upset over the Thunder in round four.
And the Bulls were never headed with a 30-22 away win.
It was deja vu last year when the Thunder missed finals after Southcity posted its first win against the club in mid-July.
"We tried a lot, but it just didn't go our way," Thunder coach Justin Carney lamented.
The former NRL back played his first game in more than three months in order to try and qualify for finals with the minimum three matches.
However, his shoulder hasn't recovered from injury, while the Thunder suffered another blow when captain Lachy Munro was forced out.
After looking a strong chance to play finals, injuries have cruelled the club's hopes.
"I have, but it's rare and they came very quick," Carney replied when asked if he had ever played at a club with such an extensive injury list.
The Bulls scored four first half tries, although Thunder powerhouse Jackins Olam scored a double to cut the margin.
But more tries to the visitors in the second stanza sealed the win.
A positive for the club during the past two games has been the form of playmaker Carlos Kemp, who looked like missing the season after suffering a round one leg injury.
"Carlos is pretty crafty, but I wouldn't change my team for anyone else," Carney added.
The Thunder sits a win out of the top five, but now has two byes followed by the final round away clash against Wagga Kangaroos.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.