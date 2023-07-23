Albury Thunder's Michaela Peck farewelled the club in style with an 18-point league tag win on Saturday, July 22.
The home team scored five tries to two in the 26-8 victory.
"It was Michaela's last game as she's in the defence forces and has been posted to Sydney," coach Tash Clemson explained.
Peck posted 10 points with a try and three conversions.
Flying fullback Jess Harris also posted a double, with Lilly Callaghan and Clemson rounding out the scoring.
"Our attack is forming really well, we were missing players, but everyone is listening at training and what we're working on at training is actually playing out in the game," delighted Clemson offered.
Playmaker Jaxan Blackhall was unavailable, with Clemson moving into the halves.
"As always Jess Harris, our fullback, played well, she attacks and defends well, while Josie Daly, our link out the other side, was awesome," Clemson suggested.
The Thunder consolidated its spot in the top three and now has a 9-2 win-loss record to sit on 22 points.
Blackhall is still set to miss the away game against Wagga Brothers on Saturday, July 29.
The league then has a general bye, with the Thunder having a club bye the next round.
Its final round away clash will be against Wagga Kangaroos on Sunday, August 20, with the home club undefeated on 12 straight wins.
The match could potentially be a battle for the minor premiership.
The Roos defeated the Thunder 12-0 in a cracking clash at Albury's Greenfield Park on June 4.
