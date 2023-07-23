The Border Mail
Lavington scores upset win over Yarrawonga in Ovens and Murray netball

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 23 2023 - 1:00pm
Lavington's Stephanie Clancy wins the ball ahead of Yarrawonga's Laura Ryan on Saturday, July 22. Picture by Mark Jesser
Lavington's Stephanie Clancy wins the ball ahead of Yarrawonga's Laura Ryan on Saturday, July 22. Picture by Mark Jesser

Lavington ended Yarrawonga's unbeaten streak with a powerhouse 21-goal win on Saturday, July 22.

