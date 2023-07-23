Lavington ended Yarrawonga's unbeaten streak with a powerhouse 21-goal win on Saturday, July 22.
The Panthers restricted the premiers and competition favourites to only 13 goals in the second half, while scoring 25 themselves, to post a stunning 53-32 upset.
"We actually went in pretty confident, as confident as you can be against 'Yarra', they're the benchmark side and have been for a long time, but we match up with them pretty well and it was only a four-goal game last time," Panthers' coach Linda Charlton said.
"I felt like we've been building and we went in there with nothing to lose and played without any pressure, that helped us produce our best netball."
The home team had a nine-goal break at half-time, with Christine Oguche snaring 43 goals for the match.
"Our shooters Christine Oguche and Olivia Sanson (10 goals), they were outstanding, they're just a brilliant combination," Charlton explained.
"Liv does all the work out the front and Chris is so strong on the whole.
"Our defence was outstanding, Tayla Furborough has had a great season and with Sarah Meredith not playing, we bought in Kate Mastronardi and Audrey Adams from B grade and they produced next level netball."
Wing defence Stephanie Clancy was also dynamic.
Madeleine Allan and Kaleisha Pell scored 18 and 14 goals respectively for the Pigeons, with Laura Ryan and defender Hannah Symes superb.
Meanwhile, second-placed Wangaratta is still experimenting with its attack after posting a 52-37 home win over Albury.
"We're still trying to match up well with each other, but we're starting to tick the boxes which we know works really well," co-coach Lou Byrne offered.
"We have four goalies and we're looking at the different strengths that they bring to the team."
Amanda Umanski and Georgia Clark posted 19 goals apiece, while Amy Byrne and Kellie Keen chipped in with eight and six respectively.
Byrne also provided strong support to the Pies' best players in Leah Jenvey and Ellie Cooper.
Lilli Howe scored 25 goals, with Gabe McRae and Marny Hillier (10 goals) terrific.
Wodonga Raiders toppled North Albury 54-43.
The home team's two-pronged attack of Emily Stewart (25 goals) and Taylor Donelan (24) provided the bulk of the scoring, with the latter joining Zoe Prentice and Blaynee House in the best.
Lilly Kelly and Sophia Kohlhagen claimed 19 and 16 goals respectively, with the latter also starring in general play.
And Myrtleford toppled Wodonga 75-44.
Toni Wilson medallist Sophie Hanrahan racked up 57 goals, with Saige Broz also outstanding, while Aleisha Coyle and Ellie Ainsworth featured for the visitors.
Lisa French topped Wodonga's scoring with 21 goals.
The league now has the Hall of Fame bye, before the final four regular season rounds.
