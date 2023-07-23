Mitta United sharpshooter Ethan Redcliffe booted one of the biggest bags in Tallangatta and district league history against Wahgunyah on Saturday.
Redcliffe finished with 20.12 against the hapless Lions in the Mountain Men's 255-point win at Wahgunyah.
The amazing haul is still well short of the league record held by Ray Mack after he booted 28.11 for Holbrook against Thurgoona in 1992.
Redcliffe has now booted 92 goals from 13 matches and it seems a mere formality that he will crack the magical ton if he remains injury free with four rounds until finals.
Blues coach Luke Hodgkin missed the clash after spending the week overseas with work commitments.
However, Hodgkin said he had received a full debrief of Redcliffe's big day at the office.
Joe Hodgkin, who is sidelined with a shoulder complaint, coached in the absence of his cousin.
"By all accounts 'Reddie' put on a clinic and had more than 30 shots at goal," Luke said.
"It's no secret Wahgunyah is under-manned but to their credit they keep coming up with a side each week.
"To kick 20.12 though is still a fair effort and I think his team-mates were looking after him and delivering the ball down his throat.
"He had his kicking boots on and threaded a few goals from the boundary as well, like only 'Reddie' can do."
If Redcliffe can crack the ton he will join some of the competition's biggest names who have previously achieved the feat.
Ricky Whitehead, Trent Castles, Guy Telford, Daniel Bradshaw, Peter Cook and Kris Shevlin have all booted 100 plus goals since 2005.
"Reddie is on 92 goals now so you would back him in to get to 100 for sure," Hodgkin said.
"It's becoming less common these days, so hopefully he can stay injury free and notch the milestone in the next couple of weeks.
"These days, defences are a lot more structured and the opposition put a lot more time into stopping certain players.
"We certainly have noticed that this year when 'Reddie' sometimes has three players on him trying to stop him getting a kick.
"So history says kicking a 100 is not an easy thing to do.
"If you look at the past decade I think there is only Rick Whitehead, Trent Castles and Guy Telford so it is a fairly exclusive club."
The thumping win elevated the Blues to fifth but they will most likely need to claim a top-five scalp in either Chiltern or Yackandandah to take part in the September action.
"We are in the five now, so our destiny is in our own hands if we are good enough," Hodgkin said.
"So if we play some decent footy and take care of business, we can play finals.
"It's up to us."
Hodgkin revealed Louis Miller won't be part of the Blues' finals charge after relocating overseas with work commitments.
