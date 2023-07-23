The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Mitta United's Ethan Redcliffe bags 20.12 against Wahgunyah to move to 92 goals for the season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 23 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Redcliffe has moved to 92 goals after booting 20 snags on the weekend against Wahgunyah.
Ethan Redcliffe has moved to 92 goals after booting 20 snags on the weekend against Wahgunyah.

Mitta United sharpshooter Ethan Redcliffe booted one of the biggest bags in Tallangatta and district league history against Wahgunyah on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.