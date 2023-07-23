The Border Mail
Wangaratta play most of second half with only 17 players, due to injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 23 2023 - 2:30pm
Jackson Clarke's left leg was in a moon boot as he watched on during Wangaratta's loss to Albury on Saturday, July 22. Picture by Mark Jesser
Jackson Clarke's left leg was in a moon boot as he watched on during Wangaratta's loss to Albury on Saturday, July 22. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wangaratta forward Michael Newton injured his right knee in the loss to Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wangaratta forward Michael Newton injured his right knee in the loss to Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wangaratta gun Jackson Clarke is resigned to missing the rest of the year after Wangaratta was forced to play the final 50 minutes of Saturday's game against Albury a player short, due to injuries.

