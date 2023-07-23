ALBURY Council is set to spend around $400,000 on fixing damage to the city's roads caused by "extreme wet weather".
At the Monday, July 24, council meeting, a recommendation is being put to engage two companies, with Border connections, on a contract panel to tackle heavy patching of roads.
In a report accompanying the recommendation, council engineer Ross Tuckwell states the action is needed due to staffing issues as well as climatic factors.
"Multiple years of extreme wet weather has seen the city's road infrastructure deteriorate at a more rapid rate than anticipated," Mr Tuckwell advised.
"This, coupled with the recent difficulties in securing personnel to the road maintenance and construction teams, means that the required maintenance has not been able to meet the rate of deterioration and the expected level of service for the community.
"To assist in working through the backlog of works and improving this situation it is necessary to engage external contractors on a heavy patching road maintenance panel contract."
Works to be undertaken include stabilising holes up to 200 millimetres deep with cement and covering patches with a sprayed bitumen seal.
Two companies, Country Wide Asphalt, from Wodonga, and LFT Bitumen, of Baranduda, responded to a call for tenders.
The former has had contracts with Federation Council and the North East Maintenance Alliance in Victoria, while the latter has agreements with Greater Hume and Snowy Valleys councils.
Mr Tuckwell flagged the need to spend $400,000 over the 2023-24 financial year on heavy patching with that money to come from ratepayers and a NSW government contribution.
"Council's allocation for the provision of these services is included within the road maintenance budget and the grant for Regional and Local Roads Repair Program with the expected expenditure being up to $400K during the 2023/24 financial year," Mr Tuckwell explained.
Albury Council has received $1 million from the NSW government under that program.
Having Country Wide and LFT on a panel means work should be able to occur quicker with either of the contractors being available for tasks.
"Establishing a panel of these two contractors will ensure council will have resources available when road repairs are required," Mr Tuckwell stated.
