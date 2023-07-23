BROCK-BURRUM rammed the last nail into Jindera's finals coffin after a gutsy nine-point home victory on Saturday.
Both sides were playing for their finals survival with the Saints holding a slender six-point lead at the last break.
With their season on the line, the Bulldogs rallied but the Saints were able to hold their nerve in the tense final term to secure a 10.12 (72) to 9.9 (63) win.
The loss signals the end of the Bulldogs' finals aspirations who have now slumped to eighth on the ladder and the poorest percentage of the top-eight sides.
Recent losses to Lockhart, CDHBU and now the Saints means the Bulldogs can start planning their trip away.
In contrast Brock-Burrum is virtually guaranteed to contest an eleventh straight finals series which doesn't include the two years lost to Covid.
The Saints last missed finals in 2009.
Wins against Lockhart and Murray Magpies in the final two rounds should be enough for the Saints to book their finals spot.
Saints midfielder Ronnie Boulton said it was a gutsy performance by his side who have now won eight matches on the trot after starting the season 0-5.
"We had a disastrous start but have won eight in a row now," Boulton said.
"The development of the young kids is starting to pay dividends.
"They seem to grow in confidence each week and probably playing those tougher sides early helped.
"They had to work out how to play against better players and then when we came up against sides similar to us they stood up.
"Kids like Ethan Hunt and Josh Koschitzke are around that 22-years of age and are getting better each week."
Koschitzke was named the Saints best after a starring role in the midfield while defender Harry Weaven kept Trent Castles to two goals.
Coby Eastick, Ethan Hunt, Darcy I'Anson and Mason Hamilton were also pivotal in the win.
Boulton said Koschitzke was able to inspire his team-mates in the final term when the match was still up for grabs.
"Josh was playing in the midfield and kicked a crucial goal late and was awesome when he needed to be," he said.
"He also produced a great rundown tackle late which probably saved a certain goal.
"Harry was also sensational and kept Castles to two goals and one of them was a free kick."
