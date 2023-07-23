A multi-million dollar project envisioned to give the Albury community "spectacular riverside experiences" has been completed.
Initially, the project was anticipated to be completed by February, but heavy rainfall and high river levels brought works to a halt in spring last year.
The project also includes a jetty constructed with mooring points and the installation of shade structures.
Albury mayor Kylie King said the "transformational" project had created a new recreational and meeting space for visitors to enjoy and interact with the river.
"The improvements have completely transformed what was a really under-utilised area along our beautiful Murray River, creating a space for people to meet, picnic, walk, cycle and enjoy right in the heart of our city," Cr King said.
A council spokesperson said the precinct upgrades were identified in the AlburyCity Murray River Experience Master Plan, which outlines several initiatives aimed at strengthening the relationship between the community and the Murray River.
The plan identifies strategies that provide greater access to the river, improved quality amenities in open spaces, promote a diversity of experiences and improvements to the health and wellbeing of the river.
The project aimed to provide "spectacular riverside experiences" for residents and visitors, including the elevated boardwalk to Bungambrawatha Creek, a floating dock, river viewing points, barbecue and picnic facilities, improved car parking, lighting, landscaping and pathways.
The spokesperson said a new pathway along the river's edge on Hovell Tree Drive also provided a new space for community events and markets, as well as encouraging active recreation such as walking and cycling with a more accessible connection to other areas of the foreshore like Noreuil Park.
Agriculture, Regional NSW and Western NSW Minister Tara Moriarty said that improvements such as the precinct were essential to encourage travel to the regions "and enjoy the beautiful spaces that people living in our regions have come to love".
"This project ensures that our community spaces can be enjoyed by people of all abilities, as well as provide new vantage points to explore, with new signage giving community and visitors an understanding of the riverside environment," she said.
