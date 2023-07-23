The Border Mail
Albury's Riverside boardwalk multi-million dollar project is complete

By Sophie Else
July 24 2023 - 4:00am
The city's multi-million dollar boardwalk project on the Murray River is now completed after several delays. Picture by Mark Jesser
A multi-million dollar project envisioned to give the Albury community "spectacular riverside experiences" has been completed.

