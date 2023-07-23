Yet another petrol station is being proposed for Wodonga, but this time it's not planned for the west or centre of the city.
Instead a block at Baranduda has been earmarked for the business with proponents noting the nearest fuel station to the site is 6.5 kilometres away.
A development application for the $2.2 million project has been lodged with Wodonga Council and includes images showing the petrol station adorned with BP's logo and green and gold colour scheme.
It is proposed the enterprise be built on the corner of Baranduda and Glenwood boulevards, south of Westmont aged care.
In addition to the bowsers, the petrol station would include a "convenience restaurant".
The project is being put forward by Fuelnord Baranduda, an offshoot of Nordcon, the Wodonga development company which has created the 500-lot Avalon Park estate in the vicinity of the petrol station site.
It will be open 24 hours a day with Albury firm Habitat Planning, which has been engaged by Fuelnord, citing five reasons that justify the around-the-clock operation.
They include the distance to another station, existing and future demand, number of shift workers in the area and light and noise measures will create a buffer to neighbouring houses.
A nearby resident has raised concerns about the location, telling The Border Mail it was inappropriate to have it near houses rather than the town centre.
She also suggested there would be public health implications with fumes, noise and light and raised the prospect of petrol drive-offs occurring with the station distant from the Wodonga police station.
Those who disapprove of the blueprint have until Tuesday August 1 to lodge their objections to the plan with Wodonga Council.
The number of objections and municipal staff opinion will determine whether the proposal comes before a meeting of councillors for a final decision or that is granted at an officer level.
Other recent petrol stations approved for the city have not been debated within the council chamber.
