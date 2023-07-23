Four men accused of being involved with the Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang have been granted bail after being swept up in raids across Wagga this week.
Steven Hall, Mathew James Goward, Joshua Eden and Joshua Warrick Irvine appeared before magistrate Rebecca Hosking in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
The four were charged with stalk or intimidate intending physical harm, affray and participating in a criminal group following NSW Police's Raptor Squad executing search warrants in Boorooma, Tolland, The Rock, Mount Austin and Wagga on Tuesday.
Irvine, 40, was also charged with common assault when he was processed at Tumut's police station.
The remaining three were processed by police at the Wagga station.
All were granted conditional bail, ordered not to wear OMCG colours and to not approach or contact prosecution witnesses when they came before the magistrate.
Goward, 41, is to remain living in Hamilton Valley, outside Albury, while 39-year-old Hall is to live in The Rock.
All four are due to return to court on August 7.
Raptor Squad officers also hit six homes in Griffith and Lake Wyangan on Tuesday, targeting alleged Bandidos members and associates, while conducting firearm prohibition order compliance checks.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.