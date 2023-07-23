If anyone needed something taken care of, "Jules could get it done".
Julie Bartlett died earlier this year at 51, having endured a battle with breast cancer since a diagnosis at 39.
The Balldale mother was remembered during a special fundraiser in her honour at Corowa on Saturday, July 23, when a large crowd helped raise more than $18,000 for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
That memory of her unwavering commitment to others came from long-time friend Karen Nelson, whose son Liam, 17, had his head shaved - after growing his hair for two years - as part of the fundraiser.
Ms Nelson said she was overwhelmed with the amount of support that went into the day and how many people were there for Julie.
"Julie passed away and left two beautiful kids," she said.
"After a 10-year battle it was pretty hard."
Ms Nelson said Liam raised around $4000 and was still going, having beaten his original target of $2000.
"He was inspired to grow his hair after losing another family friend in 2021, and also has a family member starting treatment at the cancer centre later this month," she said.
"People who didn't even know us were touched at how all the money would remain locally.
"We were blown away with the support."
The event was run in conjunction with the Corowa Rutherglen United Hockey Club, of which Julie was a past president and long-time supporter
Sharon Sorensen organised the day to recognise and praise her sister Julie's community efforts, including her volunteer work with the hockey club.
Ms Sorensen said the day exceeded all expectations.
"It was a beautiful day," she said. "Everything ran smoothly."
Ms Sorensen said her sister was "very giving".
"It was an emotional day for everyone," she said.
"I really want to thank the community, it was just amazing, it really was."
