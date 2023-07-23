Young and ambitious auctioneers stepped up on Friday to showcase their skills in the Inter-schools Auctioneering Competition, with the best ranking students to go through to the final round.
Each year the competition unfolds at The Riverina Anglican College in Wagga, with students from across the Riverina, including Walla and Albury, competing in two rounds before going to finals which are held at the annual Ganmain Show.
TRAC advance Year 9 agriculture student Indi Dawson was among the students throwing a hat in the ring and said it is a good experience and opportunity for youth.
"I was already interested in public speaking, but my dad runs the competition and he had inspired me to go in it," she said.
"The more I practised, the more I enjoyed it and I also enjoyed the competition."
Rising to the challenge is just one of the many benefits Indi said she takes out of competing, although, she doesn't do it without nerves.
"It's always nerve-wracking getting up there, but once you're there it just feels right," she said.
"We have also had a lot of new schools come on board this year to take part in the competition and more students getting involved."
Ganmain Show Society vice president Stephen Hatty said they first got involved in hosting the competition in 2019, but with COVID-19 they weren't able to host it in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Mr Hatty credits the partnership to competition founder Trever Dawson who insisted the society partook in the event.
"Trever approached us in 2018 at our show and said he thought there was more that we could be doing for the students," Mr Hatty said.
"He presented us with a proposal and we went from there."
Giving students the opportunity to get their foot in the door made it an easy decision to take Mr Dawson up on his offer.
"It gets students involved in the industry in a fun sort of way," Mr Hatty said.
"They learn about livestock, the auctioneering system. public speaking, even maths, it's all in there.
"It also gives them confidence."
The first two rounds are done using mock bidders with no cash exchanges or sales taking place.
The final round will see competitors auction off stock to real bidders from within the general public.
The final round of the competition will be held at the 113th annual Ganmain Show on August 19.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.