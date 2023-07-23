Six-car Hume Highway crash causing traffic delays at Thurgoona

A second incident on the Hume Highway has caused traffic delays on Monday morning.
Police and paramedics have been called to a collision, which reportedly involves multiple vehicles, in the southbound lanes at Thurgoona.
The vehicles crashed south of the Racecourse Road bridge.
The fire scene near the Racecourse road bridge involved two cars, with a crash site a short distance away involving four vehicles.
One woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Police blocked the on-ramp to the southbound lanes at Corrys Road following the incident, which occurred about 8.30am.
The scene has been cleared, but traffic continued to be slowed about 9.30am.
