The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Six-car Hume Highway crash causing traffic delays at Thurgoona

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 24 2023 - 10:09am, first published 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the crash on Monday morning. Picture by Blair Thomson
The scene of the crash on Monday morning. Picture by Blair Thomson

A second incident on the Hume Highway has caused traffic delays on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.