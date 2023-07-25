When John and Cheryl Hawker's car slammed into a pothole on their way to Tallangatta, the damage nearly smashed their kids' plans to compete in the biggest sporting event of their lives.
John and Cheryl Hawker were driving their children to karate training for their last session before the International Sport Karate Association Melbourne Open on Sunday, July 23 when they hit a massive pothole on the Murray Valley Highway near the Huon Reserve.
As part of the Albury-Wodonga Martial Arts team, CJ, 15, Jessica, 11, and Rachael, 6, had trained for months.
As luck would have it, Mr Hawker managed to find an affordable replacement wheel rim for their Suburu - the trio got safely to Melbourne and clinched gold and silver medals.
"Last Wednesday we were heading up to Tallangatta from Wodonga to go to training and we hit a bad one on the Murray Valley Highway near the lake," he said.
"You just can't miss them, especially at night and especially when they're on the peak of a hill. It bent one of the rims on my wife's car and it was going to cost us $280 to get the rim repaired but it was going to take a week and the kids were competing in Melbourne on the weekend.
"We only had a spacesaver spare so I couldn't reasonably get them to Melbourne by 8.30am because your speed is restricted - I suppose we would have had to leave very early, but I was also worried about driving such a long distance with a spacesaver spare."
Mr Hawker said the family was doing it tough already and things looked hopeless as he rang around wreckers and trawled through online sales sites for a spare rim that wouldn't break the budget.
But he said the saga had a happy ending when he unexpectedly found a rim at the right price.
"My wife's on a disability pension, we've got five children, three of them on the NDIS, so I'm a carer for four on the NDIS," he said.
"We're just trying to find a way to pay bills at the moment, it's bloody impossible, let alone dealing with damage because they won't fix the roads.
"We can't get compensation because we don't meet the threshold - they probably worked out the average set of a new set of wheels and went a bit over that.
"But anyway, CJ and Jessica both got a gold and two silver and Rachael brought home a gold and a silver."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.