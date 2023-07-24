A family has fled a Thurgoona home after a fire was sparked on Monday morning.
Nearby residents reported screaming about 7.30am after the fire started at the Denny Court property.
A mother and her son and daughter fled the home as the blaze took hold.
The house was fully alight when fire crews arrived.
They spent about an hour bringing the fire under control as the residents received assistance from paramedics at a neighbour's home.
The family members were distraught at the scene.
Police, including detectives, attended the house.
The fire is thought to have been accidental.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said crews in three fire trucks attended.
"Upon arrival, they were confronted with a working fire in the front of the house, with a partial roof collapse," he said.
"Fortunately the occupants had evacuated the house with no injuries.
"They were checked over by paramedics.
"Crews brought it under control after approximately one hour."
Inspector Finlay said firefighters and police were investigating the cause.
"At this stage, it appears to have been accidental, but that will be determined on further investigations," he said.
"The fire was quite intense at the front of the house, hence why the roof collapsed.
"There was also smoke and water damage throughout.
"The whole house will need to be rebuilt due to the damage sustained."
Inspector Finlay issued a general warning following the fire.
"If there's a fire at anyone's property they should leave the house and not return," he said.
"Have a meeting point, usually at the letterbox, and do not re-enter.
"If anyone wants further information about home fire safety, please contact their local fire station and book a free home safety check."
