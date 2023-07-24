The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Screaming heard as mum, kids escape from burning Thurgoona home

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 24 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A family has fled a Thurgoona home after a fire was sparked on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.