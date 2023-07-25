The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Letters: Court did Lavington a disservice approving station

By Letters to the Editor
July 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A service station is set to be built at Lavington across the road from the Coles supermarket shopping centre.
A service station is set to be built at Lavington across the road from the Coles supermarket shopping centre.

Court did Lavi a disservice

So much has been written about the amount of petrol stations in Wodonga but in Lavington a new petrol station is being built on the corner of Urana and Sanders roads in an area where there are already significant traffic problems. I applaud the Albury City Council who originally denied the application. Spectrum Retail Group Pty Ltd then appealed the decision with the Land and Environment Court of NSW, who allowed it to proceed. To the members of Land and Environment Court of NSW, did any of you actually visit the site and observe the traffic problems that exist in this area? I think not. I don't understand how a decision like this, where safety is a major factor, can be over-ruled by a court which has no idea of the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.