Letters: Court did Lavington a disservice approving station

So much has been written about the amount of petrol stations in Wodonga but in Lavington a new petrol station is being built on the corner of Urana and Sanders roads in an area where there are already significant traffic problems. I applaud the Albury City Council who originally denied the application. Spectrum Retail Group Pty Ltd then appealed the decision with the Land and Environment Court of NSW, who allowed it to proceed. To the members of Land and Environment Court of NSW, did any of you actually visit the site and observe the traffic problems that exist in this area? I think not. I don't understand how a decision like this, where safety is a major factor, can be over-ruled by a court which has no idea of the area.

