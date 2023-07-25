Letters: Court did Lavington a disservice approving station

So much has been written about the amount of petrol stations in Wodonga but in Lavington a new petrol station is being built on the corner of Urana and Sanders roads in an area where there are already significant traffic problems. I applaud the Albury City Council who originally denied the application. Spectrum Retail Group Pty Ltd then appealed the decision with the Land and Environment Court of NSW, who allowed it to proceed. To the members of Land and Environment Court of NSW, did any of you actually visit the site and observe the traffic problems that exist in this area? I think not. I don't understand how a decision like this, where safety is a major factor, can be over-ruled by a court which has no idea of the area.
Our political class seem to be blind to the lasting effects of their poor decisions. Daniel Andrews cancelling the Commonwealth Games, important freeway and infrastructure projects. Scott Morrison cancelling the French submarine contract and the ongoing Snowy Hydro debacle. Chris "Blackout" Bowen's rush to renewable energy without dependable base load power replacements is costing us dearly in increased energy costs and our international reputation. Enormous cost over runs and unending completion dates seem to be the norm. Australia's recent efforts must have overseas investors feeling extremely uneasy in our ability to competently complete anything. Let's hope this current crop of pollies can see the light before we can't turn the lights on at all, we need to be smarter that's for sure.
The cancellation of the Games must be understood and accepted due to the cost. Let's take some steps to showcase regional delights at city sports events like the Spring Racing carnival and have marquees to feature wine regions like Rutherglen. Regions like Rutherglen could even hold a run through the vines/vineyards race with fun dress-up angle. The race winner could be paid in their weight with wine. Regions need city recognition and to be treasured more. Regions Iike Rutherglen need to be innovative. A Rutherglen cup day should be in place at Wangaratta Turf Club .
