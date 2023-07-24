The Border Mail
Federation Council eyeing Rural Fire Service volunteers' concerns

July 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Concerns aired among Rural Fire Service volunteers will be debated at a Federation Council meeting after the matters were raised with the local government area. File picture.
ISSUES raised by NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers, including the status of the Howlong brigade and a Corowa office, will go before a Federation Council meeting on Tuesday July 25.

Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

