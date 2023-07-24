ISSUES raised by NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers, including the status of the Howlong brigade and a Corowa office, will go before a Federation Council meeting on Tuesday July 25.
The concerns have been brought to the attention of council general manager Adrian Butler after a meeting of fire service members held at Rennie on June 21 resulted in a series of motions.
They included a bushfire management committee not being merged with Greater Hume, not endorsing a move by the Howlong brigade to Hume Shire and re-opening the RFS Corowa office on a full-time basis and having Federation as a "stand-alone zone" with full staffing requirements.
A letter written by RFS group captain Greyd'n Davis, on behalf of the volunteers, asks the council "to fully support its RFS volunteers in this push to regain some autonomy and involvement in this critical emergency service by discussing this at the next available council meeting".
Mr Butler has put a recommendation to the July meeting to "support in-principle" the motions passed at Rennie and calls on the council to RFS chiefs and Albury, Greater Hume and Berrigan council representatives to discuss relevant matters.
He also wants the council to support a call for the development of a new rural fire district service level agreement as a "matter of urgency" following the previous one lapsing some time ago.
Historically, Federation and Berrigan have been one fire zone and Albury and Greater Hume a separate one with the RFS having brought them together under the Southern Border banner with a central office at the Albury airport.
That has prompted some of the concerns expressed at Rennie.
In his report, Mr Butler referenced that point.
"The members present at the Rennie meeting, supported by the signed agreement from the former Urana areas captains, consider, that the creation of the Southern Border teaming by teaming the Berrigan and Federation zone, with the Albury and Greater Hume LGA zone, with the greatest respect and acknowledging staff shortages and recruitment delays and the like, is not working, to the point where it is no longer able to be accepted," Mr Butler wrote.
Southern Border district manager John Russell told The Border Mail that the RFS this month had re-opened its training and logistics centre at the Corowa airport for two days a week with two staff on hand to support volunteers.
He said the Howlong brigade and its equipment remained vested in Federation Council and that could not change.
"We're always wanting to ensure we have good working relationships with our councils and work with our volunteers to ensure that they have a positive experience," Inspector Russell said.
"If we don't get feedback we don't grow."
