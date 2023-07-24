Indigo Shire Council says it's begging for federal funding to fix flood-damaged roads in its LGA, yet it chose not to make a representation at a federal inquiry hearing into regional roads last week.
Widespread repairs to roads damaged by flooding in Indigo Shire is expected to reach $5 million, the council says.
But, while the council says it needs more federal funding to fix its roads, it was not represented at a federal inquiry hearing into regional road networks last week.
Wodonga, Towong, Wangaratta and Benalla councils among others had representatives at the Standing Committee on Regional Development, Infrastructure and Transport public hearing at Huon Hill on July 17, but Indigo Shire Council had no presence there.
It is understood only councils who tendered a submission were invited to give evidence at the hearing.
Indigo Shire Council chief executive officer Trevor Ierino confirmed the council did not make a specific submission.
"We're a part of the Municipal Association of Victoria and we're invited to make a lot of submissions on lots of inquiries, in this case the MAV made submissions on our behalf," he said.
"So when it came to deciding whether or not we should make a submission, we reviewed the MAV submission and felt we didn't have anything to say that was any different.
"So we used the MAV's submission as ours which is quite common.
"It is a nationwide inquiry and we felt that there were hundreds of councils involved and we didn't have anything different to say than what was in the MAV submission.
"We didn't feel qualified to speak on behalf of the MAV submission - and that also avoids duplication of what other councils are saying."
The council's director of infrastructure services, Ian Ellett, said the council was "appreciative of the various grant funding it receives".
"But additional funds will be required to enable council to respond to the impacts of the wet conditions that have prevailed over the last couple of years," Mr Ellett said.
"The effects of extreme weather events is wreaking havoc on roads and other infrastructure and current funding levels are insufficient."
Mr Ellett said not put a figure on how much more funding would be sought.
"This is very difficult to quantify at the moment as there is a backlog and growing list of repair works as a direct result of the wet conditions," he said.
"Many hundreds of thousands of dollars will be required in the short to medium term but it is expected in more normal conditions, the additional funding required on an annual basis would not be so high."
When asked how much flood relief funding the council received that is being used to fix roads, Mr Ellett said: "To date, Indigo Shire hasn't received a payment to repair roads but council is working with the government to carry out widespread repairs to its road network to total costs expected to reach around $5 million."
