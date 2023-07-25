Man stole expensive bikes from Beechworth tourist, drawing court ire

A magistrate has lamented the fact some visitors can't come to the North East without their property being stolen.
Mark Robert Kelly and a co-accused targeted the Beechworth Lake Samball Caravan Park on February 3.
The co-accused allegedly stole a mountain bike.
Kelly, concerned about fingerprints being left behind, collected the stolen bike and stole a second one from the same victim.
Both were placed into a utility and taken to Wangaratta.
The two Giant brand bikes, worth about $6600, were later recovered by police.
One had been painted and had some damage.
Kelly was charged with handling stolen goods and theft on February 26 and faced Wangaratta court on Monday.
The court heard Kelly works as a removalist.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said it was "unfortunate tourists can't come to this area and not have items pinched".
He said given the value of the bikes, he had considered a jail term and warned he would have to persuade a magistrate not to imprison him if he committed similar further offences.
He warned Kelly to "exercise better judgement in the future".
Kelly must pay $1000 in restitution for the damage to the bike and for costs to return them to their Sydney owner, and was fined $2500.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.