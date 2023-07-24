The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indigo Shire Council to discuss new waste contract with Cleanaway

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
July 24 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yellow-lidded bins will continue to be collected fortnightly under new contract. File picture
Yellow-lidded bins will continue to be collected fortnightly under new contract. File picture

A report on a new four-bin waste and recycling system to be operated under a $29 million contract will be discussed at the Indigo Shire Council monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.