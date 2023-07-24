A report on a new four-bin waste and recycling system to be operated under a $29 million contract will be discussed at the Indigo Shire Council monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 25.
The report focuses on a how a Victorian government "circular economy" plan which sets out systemic change to cut waste and boost recycling will be put into practice.
The new "four-stream waste and recycling system" for all households will have four bins with a green lid for food organics and garden organics (FOGO); red lids for household rubbish; yellow lids for mixed recyclables; and purple lids for glass collection.
Green-lidded bins are collected weekly, red- and yellow-lidded fortnightly, and purple-lidded monthly.
Albury, Wodonga, Federation, Indigo and Greater Hume already participate in a collaborative agreement to provide waste services. The current contract expires in June next year.
Indigo Council's recommendation for Tuesday's meeting is to award a contact to Cleanaway for a 10-year period starting on July 1, next year.
Other items to be voted on at Tuesday's meeting is an application to develop a dwelling at Lower Mile Road, Stanley, and an application to use an 8-hectare block of land at 354 Moodemere Road, Norong, to develop a dwelling. Council recommendations are to refuse both applications.
