Two moments of individual class proved decisive as Murray United's under-16s took down Werribee City at La Trobe University.
Sunday's game was a hard-fought, even affair until the 26th minute when Archie Drummond broke the deadlock with a perfectly-placed free-kick.
Seven minutes later, Jonathon Hassan beat the Werribee defence with some fancy footwork and delivered a cool finish to make it 2-0.
Murray's passing was slick and the home side could easily have gone into the break with a bigger lead.
Werribee looked to punish a sluggish United at the start of the second period but they found Murray's defence in stubborn mood and a third goal, from Israel Monga, killed the game off.
Goalkeeper Ethan Haberfield's superb distribution got Monga in behind and he did the rest to snuff out Werribee's flickering hopes.
Monga was also on target in the under-15 game, which saw Murray claim a superb 1-0 win over table-topping Avondale.
United stuck to their game plan brilliantly and having frustrated their high-flying opponents by keeping possession, they struck for what turned out to be the only goal of the game.
Murray's under-18s lost 2-0 to Werribee despite strong performances by Ben Irons, Hamish Torney and Jacob Horn.
Jack Webb, Easton Fullwood, Asher Royal and Bentley Fraser impressed for the under-14s but couldn't prevent United from going down 3-0 to Werribee.
