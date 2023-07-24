Kiewa-Sandy Creek coach Jack Neil says its been an 'honour' to coach the Tallangatta and district league powerhouse.
It extends the club's recent spate of non-playing coaches after Adam Mudra, Neil and now Fulford have coached the club in recent years.
The Hawks are undefeated with four rounds remaining and have an iron-fisted grip on flag favouritism.
Neil said being firmly in the premiership window had no bearing on his decision to step down.
"Being in the premiership window didn't make my decision any more or less difficult," Neil said.
"I think when you are in a privileged position to be coach of a powerhouse club like Kiewa, it's just an honour to be there.
"You don't selfishly look at it and think I want to be there longer, I don't think like that at all.
"It's exciting right now and what the next two months could hold and that's all I'm focussing on.
"I think anyone that is coaching a club that is going well is just worrying about week to week.
"Maybe I might look back at my decision and question it one day but I'm confident that I will still be involved with the club in the future.
"I have made some strong connections so I don't feel like I'm leaving anything, I'll just be watching from a different seat."
Neil replaced Adam Mudra at the helm at the end of 2021 and is in his second year as coach.
He led the league heavyweight into the grand final last year but lost against Chiltern in one of the lowest scoring deciders in league history which was played in atrocious conditions.
Neil said he originally only planned to coach for two years and is proud to be stepping aside with the club primed for future success.
"It was always the plan that I was only going to coach for two years," he said.
"It's my personal philosophy that's about the amount of time you can have in the job and still keep things fresh in district football.
"So internally, it's no surprise that I'm stepping down but externally I guess a few people might not have been expecting that.
"It's purely a decision that helps keep building the playing group and the club.
"The club was keen for me to go again and encouraged me to consider going for another 12 months.
"Obviously things are going well and there is a positive vibe around the club.
"But my message to the football department was because the group stays relatively the same most years which is a real strength of our club, it's important to keep getting new voices in.
"Trying to look for ways to make things a little bit better.
"Zac will certainly do that and it's exciting to see and I have no doubt it will be onwards and upwards for the club which is what it is all about."
The Hawks are the envy of their rivals and are considered the benchmark of the competition for sustained success.
They have contested six of the last ten grand finals for three flags.
Neil said it had been a real eye-opener how the Hawks operate inside their own four walls.
"It's a fantastic club which is made up of some amazing people," Neil said.
"I know that's probably a cliche and most clubs would say the same about their own club.
"But I just genuinely feel that the committee through to the supporters and volunteers are second to none.
"The professional way that Mal Vogel and his football department operate is simply brilliant.
"They are always looking after the people involved at the club and building on the success.
"That's no great secret and it's a great place to be part of and I feel very fortunate."
Despite boasting a strike-rate of 31 wins from 35 matches at the Hawks, Neil was typically humble about his coaching record.
"It's just a credit to our playing group, I don't think any of that is accredited to me," he said.
"It's a hard-working group and they strive really hard for success.
"It's a real opportunity for any coach to work with a group that is hungry and motivated and look after each other like they do.
"The playing group deserves all the credit and I'm just fortunate that they take me along for the ride and I get to work with them.
"It's enjoyable and it's fun."
Neil said he was determined to finish his coaching tenure on the ultimate high and had some unfinished business after the bitter disappointment of losing last year's decider.
"When you have got a strong list and are capable of mixing it with the best, you want to finish on the ultimate high," he said.
"There is a lot of water still to go under the bridge and last year is the perfect example.
"A lot of things can happen between now and grand final day.
"We just want to work really hard at the moment to give ourselves an opportunity to make a grand final.
"Once we have done that, everyone will tell you it's a whole different ball game on grand final day.
"We have locked away a top-three finish which is great and now we will try and hang onto that top spot.
"Then we will just try to go as far and as deep into September as we can.
"I'm sure we won't lack any hunger to win after losing the grand final last year."
Neil ruled out coaching again, at least in the foreseeable future.
"I don't think I will coach again and it's not high on my agenda," Neil said.
"I feel comfortable with Kiewa and hope to remain at the club in some capacity that they think will help benefit the club.
"I've got two young daughters that may look to play at the club in the not too distant future but are a bit young at the moment."
