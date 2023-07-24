The Border Mail
Dual Tigers premiership forward George Alexander suffers fractured leg

By Brent Godde
Updated July 24 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:20pm
George Alexander has played in two flags with Osborne in 2017 and 2019.
Osborne key forward George Alexander has escaped having to undergo a second knee reconstruction.

