Osborne key forward George Alexander has escaped having to undergo a second knee reconstruction.
He recently went down clutching his knee during the Tigers round 12 clash against Howlong after an opponent cannoned into his leg and his knee buckled.
Alexander revealed he instantly thought that he may have torn his ACL.
ALSO IN SPORT
However, recent scans revealed Alexander suffered a fractured leg instead of an ACL tear and 12-months on the sidelines.
"The good news is that I haven't torn my ACL but the bad news is that I have a small fracture," Alexander said.
"Which was music to my ears when I heard that.
"I was down trying to pick up the footy and an opponent dived in and made contact with my leg which buckled.
"The pain was excruciating for about 40 seconds and then subsided but came back again that night.
"My initial thought was that I had done my knee for a second time.
"I watched the replay on the live stream and it didn't look good for my knee but my ACL is fine."
Alexander returned to his junior club this season after a stint at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and winning a flag last year.
The athletic tall has now won three premierships after also winning flags with the Tigers in 2017 and 2019.
Alexander said he still had to travel to Melbourne to see a specialist to determine how much football he is expected to miss.
"I will go and see the specialist down in Melbourne that did my knee and go over with him and see what he reckons," he said.
"I think it looks like I miss a month and I expect to be back playing a week or two before finals if everything goes to plan.
"I'm on crutches at the moment and just doing a few light duties on the farm.
"I was stoked when I got the news that it was only a fracture."
Star midfielder Connor Galvin courageously played with a fractured leg in last year's grand final loss against Holbrook but struggled to have his usual influence with the injury.
Alexander revealed he was surprised to learn that Joel Mackie will coach rival club Jindera next season after Mackie informed the playing group last Thursday night.
"I probably didn't see it coming but once Joel explained his decision, it didn't surprise me," he said.
"Joel wanted to coach again and an opportunity came up at his home club so I wish him all the best.
"He has been great for our club and personally he has been great for my development as well but it will be interesting playing against him."
