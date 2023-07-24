16-year-old learner didn't have a supervisor so drove off erratically from cops

An Albury teenager sped off from police running a random breath testing station in fear she was going to lose her learner's licence.
The 16-year-old didn't have a supervising driver, nor did she have L-plates on what was her father's car.
"She's very young, she's very remorseful," defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Monday, July 24.
"This whole (court) process has been frightening for her."
Ms Simonsen said her client, who had since turned 17, had simply panicked on sighting the officers.
Given her age at the time of offending, Ms Simonsen submitted that the teenager could be dealt with by way of a bond under the Children (Criminal Proceedings) Act, without conviction but still with a licence disqualification.
Ms McLaughlin agreed with the submission, noting it was allowed for under the legislation.
She told the girl, on sentence, that she drove in a manner that was "highly dangerous to other road users".
Ms McLaughlin said it was "very fortunate" she didn't cause an accident that left herself or others seriously hurt.
The girl pleaded guilty to charges of drive recklessly, furiously or speed in a manner dangerous, learner not accompanied and not display L-plates.
The court was told police were operating a random breath-testing station in North Street, Albury, about 25 metres east of the Mate Street intersection, on May 12 just after 9pm.
They were carrying out checks on both sides of the road, with their warning lights on in order to get motorists to slow down to 40km/h.
That was when they saw the girl's car heading west on North Street.
"As it approached, the vehicle has accelerated harshly to an estimated speed of not less than 80km/h and not more than 100km/h," police said.
The driver ignored officers trying to direct her to stop, instead travelling across the median strip to the wrong side of the road as she took off.
"The vehicle has continued to speed in a westerly direction before overtaking another vehicle travelling in the same direction.
"The vehicle has then crossed back to the correct side of the road, only narrowly avoiding a collision with the overtaken vehicle."
Police got a clear sight of the driver, including details such as the length and colour of her hair.
"The dangerous manner of driving has placed the police present and other road users in danger."
Ms McLaughlin was told the girl's driving was such that police were in "fear" for their safety.
The car was last seen heading west along North Street, towards the intersection with Young Street.
Police went to the registered address for the vehicle and spoke to owner, who said his daughter and her boyfriend had the car for the evening.
Soon afterwards, the girl was stopped by police as she drove along the street where her family lived.
She told them she panicked about her licence and "so decided to drive past police".
Ms McLaughlin placed the girl on a nine-month-bond, without conviction, disqualified her from driving for 12 months and fined her $570.
