On Sunday, as his popularity waned off the back of the Commonwealth Games backflip, comes a half-baked plan for a visitors' tax on short stay - think AirBnB, Stayz like accommodation - and incredulously hotels and motels, to fund public housing.
It may have appealed to the "spin doctors" in Spring Street, but the punters are now wise to the hard hats and hi-viz facade, the deflection no longer works.
People wanted to know how many homes would it fund?
Would the money raised in peak tourist destinations such as the North East come back to the region or simply fund the metro tunnel web of lies and deceit?
Why include the commercial accommodation providers? They're not the ones buying up long-term rental properties out here.
The Premier's answer ... "I'll have more to say on that later". No, he won't, he hasn't got a clue. They are bleeding money and simply looking to find more ways to pay back their $171 billion debt and soon to be $22 million a day interest bill. That means ripping off you and me when we travel to Melbourne and jobs with traditional accommodation providers who are already under the pump.
The tourist tax is the half century of taxes for this Labor government since it came to office in 2014 - but no one should be raising the bat for the achievement. Victorians are already the most taxed state in the nation, this just makes sure we pay even more.
This is also another smackdown for regional Victorians.
The North East has been at the forefront of the short stay revolution. The decline in rental properties almost in direct correlation with the rise in the number of home stay options across the region. Do a search on Beechworth on one of the more popular online sites and there is close to 200 hits - not all in the town but not too far away.
Once upon a time they would have been long term rentals - offsetting demand and keeping a lid on weekly rents.
These properties are largely unregulated - no commercial fire levy, no need for an emergency evacuation plan, fire blanket or extinguisher. They don't pay for accommodation or food licences, don't pay commercial insurance or rates.
Some estimate the difference in charges is about $6000 a year less for short stay providers, compared to your traditional accommodation provider who complies with the rules.
Way back in 2018, I spoke to a local council who told me it was too hard to identify these homes (yep, I know, there is a picture on the online booking system) and recoup this lost revenue. Now the Victorian Labor government says it can not only find them but can charge a tax on each booking.
Not just the short stays but the traditional accommodation providers as well. What a shock that the head of AirBnb in Australia was in favour of the blanket tax. It's status quo for them. They maintain the price advantage of non-compliance.
Compounding the issue is the new Windfall Gains Tax. The legislation came into effect on July 1 and will further reduce the supply of affordable homes and in turn rentals in regional Victoria. At best it will add up to $20,000 to the cost of a block of land, at worst we will no longer see developers keen to rezone farmland on the edge of our smaller towns and the urban fringes that carries a 50 per cent tax.
If the Premier and his Melbourne Big Build cohorts were honest - they'd dump the punitive Windfalls Gains Tax and bring in legislation that demanded greater scrutiny and contribution from the short stay providers, putting them on a level playing field with the traditional accommodation providers.
That would pave the way for more rental properties to return to the market, take the heat out of the rents and for once, just once, show their decision making extends beyond the end of the tram tracks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.