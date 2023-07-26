Each person's brain lights up with electrical activity as seen on EEG. This produces "feel good" hormones, (dopamine and oxytocin) when the contact is a friend, whereas cortisol is stimulated from another part of the brain if the person is threatening. Cortisol is the "fight or flight" hormone. These mechanisms have been developed over millions of years to recognise a friend or protect us from danger. Facial gestures, smiling, grimacing and body language are also involved in this almost instant assessment of the other person. These crucial brain responses are almost absent when using a screen. The brain does not "light up" as it does with close face-to-face contact.