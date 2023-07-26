A recent study of a thousand Australians aged 18 to 25, showed that 80 per cent have difficulty in communication (Vic Health).
I believe there are a similar number of adults who also cannot communicate effectively. This problem is especially critical for young people seeking employment or those who work in service industries, dealing face-to-face with the public. Difficult communication is the commonest cause of errors in medicine, media, business and in general conversation.
Communication skills are rarely taught effectively in schools or universities, yet the ability in communicating is crucial for daily interactions. A program in Western Australia in 2013 called 'First Steps Speaking and Listening' was developed for primary school children, to address the problem of dependency on screens. Much of communication is learning how to listen as well as having 'normal' conversations.
Scientific evidence-based information gathered by electroencephalogram (EEG) shows fascinating changes in the brain with face-to-face contact. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) shows when two people interact closely a rapid biochemical and electrical connection occurs in less than a second. Molecules in a person's sweat glands pass through the air and trigger a response from the other person - a two-way flow. Their brains are instantly connected by "brain Wi-Fi".
Each person's brain lights up with electrical activity as seen on EEG. This produces "feel good" hormones, (dopamine and oxytocin) when the contact is a friend, whereas cortisol is stimulated from another part of the brain if the person is threatening. Cortisol is the "fight or flight" hormone. These mechanisms have been developed over millions of years to recognise a friend or protect us from danger. Facial gestures, smiling, grimacing and body language are also involved in this almost instant assessment of the other person. These crucial brain responses are almost absent when using a screen. The brain does not "light up" as it does with close face-to-face contact.
Studies show that when the screen time of young Australians is evaluated, they have an average of 46 hours a week. However, they spend only six hours a week for face-to-face discussions with family and friends. No wonder, that young people have lost their skills in conversation.
The loss of ability to converse really matters in school/uni exams, job interviews, promotions, business or personal presentations. Most young adults are disadvantaged compared to the minority who have developed conversation skills. Two years of intermittent lockdowns have exacerbated the situation, with learning and working from home.
Luckily, there are solutions to correct this problem. Joining a sports club, service or social club will reduce screen time and increase conversation. All clubs are keen for new young members as the individual and club would benefit.
Another option is to join a dedicated group like Toastmasters, which has a formal educational program, that aids everyone who joins. Toastmasters is an international organisation that started 99 years ago in the US. It has over 400,000 members worldwide. The purpose is to teach communication and leadership skills. The Border's Albury Wodonga Toastmasters (AWT) club is known as the 'friendly' Toastmasters club which started in January 2000. They meet every fortnight alternating between the two states. Hundreds of local members have benefitted from the training and friendship and have achieved their personal goals.
Fear of public speaking is common (even greater than the fear of dying), but after training with Toastmasters, the fear is reduced at first, then removed completely. As well as developing confidence another point that members can eradicate, is the overuse of non-words called "fillers" - um, er, like, you know and so on. These make a speaker seem nervous, untruthful, or unprofessional. If you listen to Australian politicians, professionals, reporters, and live radio and television presentations, you will hear how a person's message is markedly reduced by the overuse of fillers.
Details of our meetings are on the website or Facebook. Visitors and guests are welcome. Every meeting is fun, educational and guaranteed to have a laugh.
Any person who wants to improve their employment prospects should seriously consider starting to improve their communication skills. These skills will last a lifetime.
Perhaps it is time to put down our mobile phones and start to communicate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.