The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

East Albury motorist gets 12-month driving ban for high-range reading, big fine

By Albury Court
July 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Background of struggles led to man's second drink-driving escapade
Background of struggles led to man's second drink-driving escapade

An East Albury man convicted of high-range drink-driving had turned to alcohol to try to deal with his struggles with anxiety and depression.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.