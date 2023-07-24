Background of struggles led to man's second drink-driving escapade

An East Albury man convicted of high-range drink-driving had turned to alcohol to try to deal with his struggles with anxiety and depression.
That was the context for Jake Paul Arnold's offending set out by defence lawyer Angus Lingham in Albury Local Court on Monday, July 24.
But Mr Lingham submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin that the fact his client had re-engaged with his psychologist showed he was on the way to rehabilitation and as such was at a low risk of re-offending.
Arnold previously pleaded guilty to the charge of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Mr Lingham said Arnold did have a drink-driving offence on his record, though this was a special range offence - he had a reading of 0.02 when he wasn't allowed to drink at all - from seven years ago.
He said this showed Arnold's offending did not involve a "pattern of behaviour".
Arnold was pulled over in Atkins Street, South Albury, on June 11 just after 1.20am.
Police said he "appeared nervous" and avoided eye contact, as well as having trouble following instructions.
It took him three goes to provide a positive result, then later provide a breath analysis reading of 0.159.
Mr Lingham said his client initially had not planned on drinking that previous night at the Newmarket Hotel in Borella Road, East Albury.
He then changed his mind, but with the intention of calling his mother for a lift or getting a taxi, but instead took the risk and got behind the wheel of his gold-coloured Subaru Outback.
Ms McLaughlin said while high-range drink-driving was dangerous, Arnold's reading was not a serious example.
Also, she said there was nothing in his driving that brought him to the attention of police, and that he also had insight into his offending
Nevertheless, he was not entitled to any leniency given the previous drink-drive matter.
Ms McLaughlin said the right decision would have been to get a taxi home.
"You chose not to do so," she said.
Arnold was convicted and fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
